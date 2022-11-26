U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $51.86 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.