U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

DIS opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

