U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 93,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,591,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 55,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

