U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 521,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,341 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

