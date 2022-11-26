U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

