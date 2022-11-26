U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,961 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

