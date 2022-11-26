U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

