Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lifted by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 6.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.