UBS Group Begins Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.
CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CSGS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.