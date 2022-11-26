UBS Group Begins Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 13.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.