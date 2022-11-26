Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $66.45 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,514.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00681510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00244148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20310721 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $825,100.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

