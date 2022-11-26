Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

