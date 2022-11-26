Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.2 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.