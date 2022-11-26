Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Cut by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 563,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

