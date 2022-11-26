Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

