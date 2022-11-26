Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $1.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,517.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00460936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00121331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00826657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00680475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00244124 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,413,150 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

