VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.38 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.55 or 0.08347663 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00492147 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.07 or 0.29934728 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02668743 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.