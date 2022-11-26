W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

WRB opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

