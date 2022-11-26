Wanchain Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.