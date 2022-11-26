Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

WTS stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $201.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

