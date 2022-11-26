Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.