Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,178,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $278,298,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

