Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.