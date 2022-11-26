Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 20.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

