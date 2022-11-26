Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

ALB stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

