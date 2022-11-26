Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

