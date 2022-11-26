Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 33.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

