Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Generac by 20.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Generac by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $105.25 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $445.66. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.51.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

