Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLX stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.