Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.