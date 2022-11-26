Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $15.60 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.97%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.75%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

