Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

