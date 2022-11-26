Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.61.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

