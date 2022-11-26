Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as low as C$2.53. Westaim shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Westaim Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.88 million and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

