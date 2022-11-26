Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

