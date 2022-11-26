WhiteBIT Token Price Hits $4.94 on Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $305.04 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00029963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

