WOO Network Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $140.91 million and $11.95 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.71 or 0.08277487 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.81 or 0.29954250 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,549,488 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.