WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $875.50.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPP opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

