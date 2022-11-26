X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,726 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.05% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 217,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,616. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

