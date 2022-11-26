Zambesigold 1-Day Volume Reaches $111,946.67 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $120.72 million and approximately $111,946.67 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.