Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $373.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

