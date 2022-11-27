105,736 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 35.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 16.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in News by 63.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in News by 2.6% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

