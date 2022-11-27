1,231,272 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,231,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 2,533,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

