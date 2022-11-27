2,178 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $54,184,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.26.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.