6,779,388 Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,779,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,184,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Holley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Holley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Holley by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $314.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Holley Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Benchmark lowered their price target on Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.