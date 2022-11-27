98,322 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,313 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

