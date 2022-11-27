AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised AB Dynamics to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,287.02. The stock has a market cap of £369.60 million and a PE ratio of 8,972.22. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84.
AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
