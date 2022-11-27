AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised AB Dynamics to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,287.02. The stock has a market cap of £369.60 million and a PE ratio of 8,972.22. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84.

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

AB Dynamics Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.76. This represents a yield of 0.22%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

