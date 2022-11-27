ABCMETA (META) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $66.74 million and $18,031.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010459 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240042 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00066404 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,784.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

