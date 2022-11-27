Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

