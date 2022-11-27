Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NYSE AAP opened at $150.00 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $145.59 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

