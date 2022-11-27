Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

